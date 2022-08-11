American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,650,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,193,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AAT opened at $29.99 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 191.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,287,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,432,000 after buying an additional 180,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 790,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after buying an additional 30,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.