American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,650,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,193,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:AAT opened at $29.99 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.
American Assets Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 191.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.
