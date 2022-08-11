Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,401 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.