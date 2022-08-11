Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CAO Jason Waldron Sells 14,277 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 351.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 302,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 446,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 908,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 82,836 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $1,809,000. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYK. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.