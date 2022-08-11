Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CAO Jason Waldron Sells 14,277 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Liberty Global Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $30.49.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYK. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYK)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.