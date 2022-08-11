e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 8,060 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $306,602.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,887,372.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $5,877,974.18.

On Monday, August 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07.

On Friday, July 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22.

On Friday, June 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,172,578.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76.

ELF stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.67.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 587,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 410,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $6,112,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

