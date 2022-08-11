Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after buying an additional 111,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $222.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

