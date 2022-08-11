Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.