Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,123 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Invesco Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

