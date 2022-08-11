Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

BBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

