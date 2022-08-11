Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,372 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,317,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,585,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,774,000 after buying an additional 629,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,379,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 560,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

