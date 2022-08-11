iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $12,432,000. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $592,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

