Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Scott L. Bok Acquires 32,529 Shares

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,529 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $286,580.49. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,765,681.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE GHL opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.95. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

GHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,314,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 185,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.