Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Maureen T. F. Reitman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $97.41 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.37.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 94.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

