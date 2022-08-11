Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 2,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $119,417.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at $36,797,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.52 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

