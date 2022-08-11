NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Lowered to $46.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NRG stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

