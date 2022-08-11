CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 52,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 936,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:IONS opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.54 and a beta of 0.70.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
