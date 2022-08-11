Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 373.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,395 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vivint Smart Home worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

