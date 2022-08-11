Truist Financial Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $216.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $283.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.24.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.97 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $452.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

