Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $68.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.70.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

