Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Fulton Financial stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

