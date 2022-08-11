Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Raised to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.

KOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

Insider Activity

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.74). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 223,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,142,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,398,181.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.