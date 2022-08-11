B. Riley Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $17.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPSN. Loop Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 44.25% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. Research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 46.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in LivePerson by 12,723.5% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

