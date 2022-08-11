Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 128.9% in July

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arkema Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.29. Arkema has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Arkema Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arkema Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on ARKAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($147.96) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arkema from €103.00 ($105.10) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Articles

