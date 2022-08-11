Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 128.9% in July

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Arkema Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of Arkema stock opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.29. Arkema has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Arkema Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Arkema Company Profile
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arkema (ARKAY)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.