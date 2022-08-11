Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $65.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $93.80.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,192,485 shares in the company, valued at $175,043,952.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 280,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

