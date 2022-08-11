KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 329.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 155,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 118,910 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $180,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 174,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 253,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

KIO stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

