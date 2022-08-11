Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

ETCMY stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ETCMY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cheuvreux cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

