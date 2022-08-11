Visa (V) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Visa (NYSE: V) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $263.00 to $271.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $290.00 to $260.00.

7/28/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $290.00 to $260.00.

7/27/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $291.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $270.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $292.00 to $296.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $262.00.

7/26/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $254.00.

7/20/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $285.00 to $260.00.

7/20/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $265.00.

7/15/2022 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/13/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $239.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $250.00.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $238.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

