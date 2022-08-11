First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FYC opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $81.14.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

