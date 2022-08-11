Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Up 0.1 %

INTE stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,385,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

