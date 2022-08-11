Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Lowered to $72.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

HLNE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 985,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,075 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 899,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,400,000 after purchasing an additional 105,834 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

