Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,718,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ESGV opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

