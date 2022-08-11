M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,362,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,348,000 after acquiring an additional 155,738 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:VICI opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

