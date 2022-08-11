M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,657,000 after purchasing an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,450,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,010.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.83. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $152.14 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The stock has a market cap of $220.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

