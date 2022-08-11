Short Interest in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Increases By 134.2%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the July 15th total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JE Cleantech Price Performance

JE Cleantech stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. JE Cleantech has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

