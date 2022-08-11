Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 103,225 Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,225 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mandiant were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Insider Transactions at Mandiant

Mandiant Price Performance

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. Mandiant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Mandiant Profile

(Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.