Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $103.21 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

