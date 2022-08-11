BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

