Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Position Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,711 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,881 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 474,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Stock Up 19.9 %

DNMR opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.70. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 104.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

