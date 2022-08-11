M&T Bank Corp Has $1.86 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edison International by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Edison International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Edison International by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Edison International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

