Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $125.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NET. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $79.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,803. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

