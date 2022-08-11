SVB Leerink Weighs in on Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06).

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 6.3 %

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

COGT opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

