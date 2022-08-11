Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

PRVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Provention Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $344.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 92.47% and a negative net margin of 3,840.68%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.