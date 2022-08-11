Wedbush Comments on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

APLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $67.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,334,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,789 shares of company stock worth $4,748,310. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.