FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leidos in a report issued on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $7.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.90. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Leidos Price Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 1.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.