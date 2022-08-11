Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cannae Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cannae in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Cannae’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

Cannae Stock Performance

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,904,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,526,000 after purchasing an additional 492,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,751,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,500,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 101,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cannae

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $171,995.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,450,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,793,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,959,929 shares of company stock worth $109,675,055. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.