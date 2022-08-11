Barrington Research Comments on Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.84. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.40 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $198.00 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $199.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

