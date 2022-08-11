Brokers Issue Forecasts for WestRock’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for WestRock in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. WestRock has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

