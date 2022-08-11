Raymond James Downgrades Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAIN. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NYSE MAIN opened at $44.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50,377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 200,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

