H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Trading 11.5% Higher Following Earnings Beat

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.41 and last traded at $43.96. 39,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,353,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 2.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in H&R Block by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after buying an additional 119,193 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in H&R Block by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after buying an additional 101,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

