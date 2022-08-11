CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.
CGI Stock Performance
CGI stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. CGI has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $93.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGI (GIB)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.