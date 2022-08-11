CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

CGI stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. CGI has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of CGI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,001,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,957,000 after acquiring an additional 137,002 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900,529 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,815,000 after purchasing an additional 316,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

