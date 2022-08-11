Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Inphi Stock Performance
Shares of IPHI stock opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.27. Inphi has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $185.28.
